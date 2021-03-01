"It has been the toughest of times..."

Kate Garraway marks almost one year since her husband Derek was hospitalised

Kate Garraway has marked almost one year since her husband Derek was hospitalised.

Derek Draper has been in hospital since the end of March last year after contracting the coronavirus, and sadly he remains seriously ill.

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate reflected on the past twelve months, which she described as the “toughest” and “darkest” of times.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, the mother-of-two revealed what she has learned in the past year.

“In the darkest of times you can find goodness and love just when you need it most and helping each other is the only way we will get through this grimmest of times,” she told the publication.

“I’ve learnt about the kindness of strangers. It has been the toughest of times for me and my family, as it has for so many others and the good wishes and sympathy from viewers and listeners has really helped.”

“To know so many people are thinking of me and sending love has given me hope and strength and I’m very grateful.”

The news comes after Kate revealed she had not been able to visit Derek in hospital since Christmas due to Covid restrictions.

“I haven’t been able to see him [Derek], I haven’t seen him since Christmas. He’s back in a situation now looking at strangers in masks,” she said on GMB last month.

“It’s tough, it’s also the same for people in care homes. When you’re someone like him who is dealing with unconsciousness problems and trying to emerge, I can’t help but fear that it’s not helpful… And there’s no end in sight to that.”