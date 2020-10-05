Kate Garraway labels Donald Trump ‘reckless’ – after COVID-positive president leaves hospital to see supporters

Kate's husband Derek has been in hospital since March after contracting the virus

Kate Garraway has labelled Donald Trump “reckless”, after the COVID-positive US President left hospital to visit supporters outside the hospital gates.

The 74-year-old was flown to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Maryland on Saturday, after he announced that he had contacted the virus – but briefly left hospital in a car to wave to his supporters on Sunday.

Kate’s husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since the end of March after contracting Covid-19, with the TV presenter saying that the president’s move “put people at risk”.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain this morning, Kate said: “When you look at the footage of him doing that at the hospital, ‘I’m dong fine, I’m fighting the virus, great, I’m here to win an election…’

“It plays into the idea that if you get coronavirus and survive then you’re a hero. You are not, you are very lucky.

“Derek still hasn’t been allowed, even though he has no longer tested positive for the virus, his children can’t visit,” she revealed.

“His mum and dad haven’t seen him you know, and I personally believe that actually him having contact like that would possibly be a great benefit.”

“There are children who have died whose mum and dad can’t see them. So why does he think it is more important for him to get in that car?

“The heroes are the people that are treating you and helping you to survive and he’s not just putting the people in the car at risk. He’s putting the people treating them at risk,” she added.

Speaking on the show last week, Kate got emotional as she urged viewers to follow government guidelines – admitting she was tempted to show lockdown rule-breakers in the UK a photo of her seriously ill husband.

“I have huge sympathy with people who are fed up with it,” Kate said.

“I think if you haven’t been directly touched by it, you haven’t seen the devastation, your life has been devastated, your livelihood, your ability to feel a sense of joy, you’re going to get frustrated.”

“It does make me tempted to show a picture of Derek in his current state and say, ‘You don’t want this in your life. You don’t know who it will affect and how.’ So stick to it.”

“There’s huge confusion around it, but we kind of know wearing a mask, social distancing, we know the basics, and we have to do our best in the muddle.”

“There are so many shades of grey. If we stick to basics we can hopefully get through it.”

Fighting back tears, Kate continued: “Derek’s mum and dad haven’t been able to see Derek. If they can go six months without giving a hug to their son, who’s so desperately ill, the rest of us can probably get through.”

“Sorry, I didn’t mean to depress everybody. That’s the reality of getting caught up in the virus directly.”

The news comes following reports that Derek’s coronavirus battle has become the “longest in the UK”, after spending 184 days in hospital.

Kate married the former lobbyist back in 2005, and the couple share two kids – daughter Darcey, 14, and son Billy, 11.

