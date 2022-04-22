Kate Garraway gets emotional as she meets nurse who helped save her husband Derek’s life

Kate Garraway got emotional as she met a nurse who helped save her husband Derek’s life on live TV this morning.

The former lobbyist was hospitalised in March 2020 after contracting Covid-19, and spent over a year in ICU as he suffered long-term damage to his organs.

Derek was released from hospital in April last year, but he still requires round-the-clock care.

Derek recently travelled 11,000-miles to go to a specialist treatment clinic in Monterrey, but has since returned home to be with his family, who are nursing him back to health.

Kate, who presents Good Morning Britain, was joined by guest Michael Rosen today, who also did a stint in hospital due to Covid-19.

ITV decided to surprise the author on the show by bringing out one of the nurses who cared for him during his hospital stay.

It was later revealed in the show that the same nurse, whose name is Beth, cared for Kate’s husband Derek too.

Beth confirmed she looked after Derek in hospital when Kate asked the question: “Derek, I think, was two beds away from Michael. So did you care for him?”

The presenter became emotional and said: “Oh my god, that’s amazing. Thank you so much by the way.”

Beth replied: “We did everything we could. We put our all into it.”

Kate proceeded to thank the nurse, and said: “Thank you so much, that’s amazing. I don’t know whether I can leap up and hug you, but I’m going to. Are we allowed to? We’re allowed to hug now, aren’t we?”

‘That is amazing, thank you so much!’@kategarraway emotionally thanks Beth after she realised Beth had cared for Kate’s husband Derek when he was in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/khkacnsXF5 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 22, 2022

Kate then got up and hugged the nurse, which left her co-presenter Richard Bacon feeling emotional.

“Even just sitting here witnessing it, it’s very emotional, because Beth is saying they did everything they could for Derek and him and Michael were just two beds away,” he said.

Later in the show, Kate admitted she was “quite overwhelmed” by their meeting, as she’d never met any of the nurses who cared for her husband.

The presenter added: “I’m quite overwhelmed as I’ve not seen the faces of anyone from that time so it’s lovely.”