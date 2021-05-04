Home Top Story Kate Garraway cries ‘happy tears’ as she reveals ‘magical’ moment with husband...

Kate Garraway cries ‘happy tears’ as she reveals ‘magical’ moment with husband Derek

The presenter turned 54 today

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Kate Garraway has cried “happy tears”, as she revealed a “magical” moment with her husband Derek.

Derek was hospitalised last March after contracting Covid-19, and finally came home to his family last month after over a year in ICU.

The former lobbyist continues to receive around-the-clock care after his body was ravaged by the virus, and is still unable to speak.

Kate appeared on Lorraine this morning on her 54th birthday, and shared a heartwarming update on her husband’s recovery.

“I would say [it was] miraculous, but I don’t want to bandy that word around too much,” she said.

“At the moment, the family and I are looking at lots of different things with Derek. He’s home, we can hug him, that’s a miracle in itself.”

“Then we’re looking for little bits of him to come more back to us, and last night I said to him as I was tucking him in and we were doing various medical bits, I said, ‘Oh by the way, it’s my birthday tomorrow.'”

“I may have imagined it but he looked a bit worried and I said, ‘Oh don’t worry, I’m not expecting anything, my birthday present is you being home. I’m going to pop in and see you before I go early and see Lorraine.'”

“So I came in this morning and I said, ‘Right I’m all ready’, my mum and my dad were there and of course the nurses are there, I said, ‘I’m off to Lorraine now, is there anything you want to say to me?’ And he said, ‘Oh, happy birthday.'”

Tearing up, Kate said: “It makes me feel a bit emotional actually, but it’s happy tears, I won’t look at you for a minute.”

“Not to be technical about it, I sound like I’m analysing everything but that is massive,” the presenter added.

“It’s wonderful that he says happy birthday because that’s what I want to hear but also, we’re looking for things he can hold.”

“I told him that the night before, I had to prompt him a little bit, but he held that idea that it was my birthday and managed to connect it back and repeat it out. That’s wonderful, signs like that are just fantastic.”

