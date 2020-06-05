Kate Garraway breaks down in tears as she opens up about her husband’s battle with coronavirus

The presenter "doesn't know" if her husband Derek will ever recover

Kate Garraway breaks down in tears as she opens up about her...

Kate Garraway broke down in tears as she opened up about her husband’s 10-week battle with the coronavirus on Good Morning Britain today.

The 53-year-old revealed her husband Derek is now free from the virus, but she “doesn’t know” if he will ever recover from the damage COVID-19 has inflicted on his body.

Kate said: “He’s still with us. He has fought the most extraordinary battle. But you know, the fact that he is still here and is holding on.”

“I’m just so grateful he’s still here. And I’ve got the option of praying and hoping.”

‘I’m just so grateful he is still here.’ Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper has been fighting for his life against coronavirus for nearly 10 weeks. She talks to Ben and Ranvir about his situation. We’re sending all of our love and support❤️ pic.twitter.com/VmdrDBhRG3 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2020

“He is very very sick. And as time goes on, it’s a virus, it’s a little bit like a computer virus, there seems to be a flicker of hope and then other things emerge and he’s fighting that. It’s effected him from the top of his head to the tips of his toes,” she continued.

“He’s now covid free, the fight of the virus has been won. But it’s wreaked extraordinary damage on his body and we don’t know if he can recover from that.”

Kate told viewers: “[The doctors] have never seen this before. My doctors say to me he is the worst affected person they’ve had to treat.”

“They’re looking at damage and have some idea what that would mean if it was caused by something else, but this is an unknown virus… They said he is one of five cases in the world like this.

“They call it an evil virus and it is, an evil virus,” she said.

Kate also revealed Derek did not have any underlying health conditions, and doctors were unable to explain why the virus had affected him in the way it had.

The GMB host also opened up about the last time she spoke to Derek, right before he was put in a coma.

He said: “I love you, I’m sorry I have to leave you, you’ve saved my life.”

‘He just said ‘you’ve saved my life, I don’t just mean now I mean everything.’ ‘I said ‘I love you’ and that was the last time I spoke to him.’ Kate Garraway tells Ben and Ranvir about the last time she spoke to her husband Derek before he was put into a coma with coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/8BHuZJCuga — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2020

Derek and Kate tied the knot back in 2005, and the couple share two children together – Darcey, 14, and William, 11.

