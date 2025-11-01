Kate Garraway admits THIS star declined to join Celebrity Traitors group chat after filming ended

Kate Garraway has revealed which Celebrity Traitors star declined to join the cast’s WhatsApp group.

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate is one of the stars of the BBC’s first series of The Celebrity Traitors.

The record-breaking reality show has been a runaway success for the broadcaster and has already become the most viewed programme of the year in the UK, with 8.3 million viewers tuning in to the penultimate episode.

The series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, follows a group of celebrities as they play a game of deception and backstabbing in a Scottish Highlands castle.

The cast is split up into ‘Traitors’ and ‘Faithfuls’, and it is the Faithfuls’ job to unmask the Traitors and avoid being murdered by them, before the Traitors get the chance to steal a prize pot of up to £100,000 for their chosen charities.

After her banishment in Thursday night’s episode and narrowly missing out on a place in next week’s final, Kate has now spoken out about her time in the Traitors castle.

In an interview with The Sun, the 58-year-old was asked if the cast’s bond has remained strong in the months after filming.

Kate confirmed that the contestants do have a WhatsApp group, but that one of the show’s stars asked not to be added to it.

“We invited Claudia [Winkleman] to join the group because we all adore Claudia, obviously. But she said no,” she explained.

“She said you need a place that’s just for you guys now that you’re out and you know what’s going on,” Kate recalled.

“Because obviously, you know, there’s so much that I didn’t know that I’ve learned by watching it – all the comments that are made when you’re not in the room,” she teased further.

The journalist was also asked about rumoured feuds between several cast members, including tension between Alan Carr and Paloma Faith, and disagreements between Jonathan Ross and Ruth Codd.

“I don’t know, is the truth of it. I don’t really know. I think I’ve spoken to Paloma and she’s got other things going on in her life, exciting new chapters. And we’ve talked more about that, really,” Kate admitted.

“Alan’s not said anything bad about her to me. So I don’t really know if they have fallen out,” she revealed.

“We’ve had one time where we’ve all got together – not everybody could make it – but Jonathan and Ruth were there together and seemed fine to me,” Kate added.