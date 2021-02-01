Kate Garraway admits she ‘doesn’t know’ whether her sick husband Derek will ever recover

The presenter's husband has been in hospital since March after contracting Covid-19

Kate Garraway has admitted she “doesn’t know” whether her sick husband Derek will ever recover.

The presenter’s husband has been seriously ill in hospital since last March, after contracting Covid-19.

Speaking on the 5 Years Time podcast, Kate opened up about her husband’s health, saying: “It’s been really tough for us. Derek got really sick in the beginning of March…”

“Even though we’re hoping he can recover, it’s taking a very, very long time. We don’t know how much he can recover,” she shared.

“So that’s impacted on us obviously dramatically. So, it’s been really difficult.”

“Everybody is hoping 2021 will bring just a bit of hope and relief,” the 53-year-old added.

“The vaccine is here now, so everybody is hoping that will help Covid, I think, and help us regain some normality.”

The news comes after Kate’s Good Morning Britain co-host Piers Morgan revealed doctors told Kate that Derek “may never come out of a coma”.

He said: “We know from our colleague Kate Garraway, whose husband is still in a coma from Covid… He may never come out of that coma.”

“She’s been told this, and it’s heartbreaking. It has hit right here on our show. It’s hit a lot of people; 100,000 people or more have now lost their lives – think of how many family members they all have.”

“Multiply that, and you’re getting into millions of people directly affected by Covid-19. We’ve got to take this seriously and we’ve got to get vaccinated as fast as possible. That’s the only way through this.”