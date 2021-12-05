Kate Garraway admits husband Derek is in a ‘terrible state’ but vows to ‘never give up on him’

Kate Garraway has admitted her husband Derek Draper is in a “terrible state”, almost two years after he contracted Covid-19.

The former lobbyist was hospitalised last March after contracting the deadly virus, and spent over a year in ICU as he suffered long-term damage to his organs.

Derek was released from hospital in April and is now recovering at home, but he’s still got a long road ahead of him as the virus left him with multiple health issues.

During an emotional interview on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, which will air on ITV tonight, Kate was asked: “What has Covid done to your husband?”

The Good Morning Britain host replied: “It’s devastated him. From the top of his head to the tip of his toe.”

“His digestive system, his liver, his kidneys, his heart, his nervous system. We’re pretty sure that the inflammation did pass through the brain.”

“He still can’t communicate, he still has issues with mobility. Fundamentally, he’s in a terrible state. But look, he’s alive.”

Kate, who shares children Darcy, 15, and 11-year-old Billy with Derek, won a National Television Award for her ITV documentary ‘Finding Derek’ earlier this year.

The emotional programme documented her husband’s gruelling battle with Covid-19, which left him in hospital for over a year.

Speaking about the past two years, the 54-year-old said: “It does feel as though I walked through a fiery furnace or fell down a rabbit hole.”

“The world went dark and still looking for the light at the end of the tunnel, really.”

During her interview, Piers also revealed a special moment he shared with Derek over the phone.

Piers said: “We had a moment last night when I rang you about this interview. Without warning, you said to me, ‘Why don’t you talk to Derek?’ and Derek replied when you said it was me, a very loud, clear, ‘Hello.'”

“And I said a few things to him and at the end he said, ‘Thank you’. I was stunned.”

Kate replied: “Well, so were we. The carers that were with me at the time burst into tears. I mean, I don’t want to suggest you’re a healer Piers but it was a remarkable moment.”

“It’s moments like that which make you realise he is there, and we have had others. He will turn to me and say ‘I love you.’ He is there,” she explained.

“He’s fought so hard to stay in this world and I’m not giving up on him ever. He will have moments of clarity and it’s like he disappears again.”

Kate’s interview on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories will air this Sunday at 8pm on ITV.

The episode will also air on Virgin Media One on Tuesday, December 21, at 10pm.