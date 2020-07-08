Kate Garraway admits her kids have ‘effectively lost their dad’ during emotional return to GMB

The presenter has revealed her husband may never recover after battling COVID-19

Kate Garraway admits her kids have ‘effectively lost their dad’ during emotional...

Kate Garraway admitted her children have “effectively lost their dad” during her emotional return to Good Morning Britain today.

The 53-year-old appeared on the show this morning to announce that she will return to her presenting role this summer – after doctors urged her to “get on with life”.

The presenter’s husband Derek Draper has been in ICU since the end of March after contracting COVID-19, but the 52-year-old remains in a “desperate situation”.

Although Derek is technically free from the virus, the illness wreaked havoc on his body, and doctors have told Kate he may “never recover”.

‘He’s not a presence in the way that he should be in our lives.’ Kate Garraway says her children Darcy and Billy have effectively lost their dad as a presence in their lives as her husband Derek fights to recover from the effects of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Zqs73uKoRI — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 8, 2020

During her appearance on GMB, Kate told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that her husband almost died six times during his time in hospital.

She said: “It’s a strange word coma, he was induced which was what they were doing then because it was a way of resting the lungs, of course they’re no longer keeping him in the coma but he’s not fully awake.”

“There’s two types of coma, there’s the one we think of as vegetative coma, and the one Derek is in which is a minimum station of consciousness, wonderfully his eyes are open but we have no real knowledge of what he can see or hear.”

“It is a very desperate situation, it’s very very difficult, of course there’s fantastic hope he’s still alive, the doctors do keep saying it’s a miracle he’s still alive,” she continued.

‘Wonderfully his eyes are opening.’ ‘It’s a desperate situation but there’s fantastic hope he’s still alive.’ Kate Garraway joins us in the studio to update us on how her husband Derek is fighting against the devastating effects of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/eEw0MQTPio — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 8, 2020

“Six times they said he’s not going to make it, and obviously you couldn’t visit…”

“So he’s been very very sick, but it’s a new disease, there’s no data, so what they can say is it’s great he’s here.”

“There’s flickers of hope, his lungs are starting to recover, his kidneys are doing better, his liver, but they don’t know how much better he can get.”

Kate and Derek tied the knot back in 2005, and the couple share two children – Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11.

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Ali Ryan sits down with Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who reveals the real drama between the women on the show, and how she battled coronavirus on her wedding day.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve, which is now back open for bookings.