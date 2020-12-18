Kate Ferdinand ‘welcomes first child’ with husband Rio Ferdinand

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have reportedly welcomed their first child together.

According to The Sun, the former TOWIE star gave birth to a baby boy today, just in time for Christmas.

A source said: “The birth of their baby is the best Christmas present Kate, Rio and their family could have asked for.”

“It’s going to be more magical than ever. Mother and baby are doing great and everyone is excited about the latest addition to the family.”

The couple are yet to announce the exciting news on social media.

While this is Kate and Rio’s first child together, the former footballer is already father to three children – Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, 9 – who he shared with his late wife Rebecca.

Rebecca sadly died at the age of 34 in 2015, following a battle with breast cancer.

Rio started dating Kate in late 2016, and they went on to wed in Marmaris, Turkey last September.