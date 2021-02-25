Kate Ferdinand slams ‘offensive’ suggestion she loves her son more than her step-children

The reality star is step-mum to Rio Ferdinand's three kids

Kate Ferdinand slams ‘offensive’ suggestion she loves her son more than her...

Kate Ferdinand has shut down an ‘offensive’ suggestion she loves her baby son Cree more than her three step-children.

The 29-year-old insisted she loves all four children “equally” during a candid Q&A on Instagram.

After a follower asked, “Do you love your own child a lot more than your step children?” Kate replied: “People ask me this a lot, and I can only speak for myself as everyone is different…”

“I love all four children equally and I will never see any difference between my biological and non biological children,” she wrote.

“Lorenz, Tate, and Tia taught me what it feels like to love a child way before I had Cree.”

“We worked so hard as a family to get to where we are now, and I take huge offence if anyone even suggests I would love Cree more than them.”

“We have been through A LOT as a family, and that I believe has cemented my love for them so deep that the fact we are not blood is not important,” she added.

Kate welcomed her first child, a son named Cree, with former footballer Rio Ferdinand in December.

Aside from Cree, the 29-year-old is step mum to Rio’s three children – Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, 9 – who he shared with his late wife Rebecca.

Rebecca sadly died at the age of 34 in 2015, following a battle with breast cancer.

Rio started dating Kate in late 2016, and they went on to wed in Marmaris, Turkey in September 2019.