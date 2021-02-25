Kate Ferdinand slams ‘offensive’ suggestion she loves her son more than her step-children

Kate Ferdinand has shut down an ‘offensive’ suggestion she loves her baby son Cree more than her three step-children.
The 29-year-old insisted she loves all four children “equally” during a candid Q&A on Instagram.
After a follower asked, “Do you love your own child a lot more than your step children?” Kate replied: “People ask me this a lot, and I can only speak for myself as everyone is different…”
“I love all four children equally and I will never see any difference between my biological and non biological children,” she wrote.
“Lorenz, Tate, and Tia taught me what it feels like to love a child way before I had Cree.”
“We worked so hard as a family to get to where we are now, and I take huge offence if anyone even suggests I would love Cree more than them.”
“We have been through A LOT as a family, and that I believe has cemented my love for them so deep that the fact we are not blood is not important,” she added.
Kate welcomed her first child, a son named Cree, with former footballer Rio Ferdinand in December.
Aside from Cree, the 29-year-old is step mum to Rio’s three children – Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, 9 – who he shared with his late wife Rebecca.
Rebecca sadly died at the age of 34 in 2015, following a battle with breast cancer.
Rio started dating Kate in late 2016, and they went on to wed in Marmaris, Turkey in September 2019.