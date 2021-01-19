Kate Ferdinand shares sweet snap of her newborn son – after admitting she’s been ‘struggling’ since the birth

The new mum admitted her emotions and anxiety have been at "an all time high" since giving birth

Kate Ferdinand has shared a sweet snap of her newborn son, after admitting she’s been “struggling” since the birth.

The former TOWIE star and her footballer husband Rio announced the birth of their first child together, Cree, on Christmas Eve.

The 29-year-old, who previously described the birth as “traumatic”, has spoke candidly about how she’s been coping as a new mother on her Instagram account.

After being inundated with messages of support, Kate shared a series of photos of the things she is most grateful for, including a snap of Cree’s tiny hands.

“Thank you for all of your amazing messages & support. I am grateful for you all ⭐️,” she wrote.

“Lots of you have been feeling similar in lockdown, although not every day is amazing at the moment, it really has helped me the last few days to focus on the things I am grateful for.

“I am grateful for my health, being able to walk & get fresh air – something I’ve taken for granted until I couldn’t the last few weeks – my family, my friends who have been here for me through everything…

“YOU GUYS for all of your support, the dogs, all of the amazing memories I have been able to make with my family over the last few years, and my emotions, although I am so emotional it helps me to be loving and the person I am.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand)

Just days prior, Kate shared a heartbreaking note she had received from one of her step-children, which read: “Pls stop crying I love u.”

Sharing the note to Instagram, the former reality star said: “Just when I thought the screaming baby would drown out the sound of my tears, I get this through the door 😢 asif I wasn’t emotional enough 😢🥰❤️

“To new mums, mums, step mums … and anyone who is struggling in lockdown, I feel you! Sometimes we just need to sneak in our room and have a little cry … even then, because of lockdown, we may have lots of little ears 👂🏽 listening in.”

“A mix of the new baby, lockdown, kids at home and lack of sleep have well and truly got me. I feel like I’m a robot going through the same routine daily, feed baby, wind baby, wait for him to wake and repeat. “Don’t get me wrong I am blessed to live the life I do; a husband, 4 beautiful kids, 2 dogs (1 that’s still protesting because of baby😑!!) …

“Some moments I’m feeling amazing and full of love, but I’m too often left feeling low, like I can’t escape,” she admitted.

“I’m not sure if this is the after effects of a emergency c section, or the stress of another lockdown – maybe it’s even a mix of both.”