Kate Ferdinand shares sweet snap of her newborn son – after admitting she’s been ‘struggling’ since the birth

Kate Ferdinand has shared a sweet snap of her newborn son, after admitting she’s been “struggling” since the birth.
The former TOWIE star and her footballer husband Rio announced the birth of their first child together, Cree, on Christmas Eve.
The 29-year-old, who previously described the birth as “traumatic”, has spoke candidly about how she’s been coping as a new mother on her Instagram account.
After being inundated with messages of support, Kate shared a series of photos of the things she is most grateful for, including a snap of Cree’s tiny hands.
“Thank you for all of your amazing messages & support. I am grateful for you all ⭐️,” she wrote.
“Lots of you have been feeling similar in lockdown, although not every day is amazing at the moment, it really has helped me the last few days to focus on the things I am grateful for.
“I am grateful for my health, being able to walk & get fresh air – something I’ve taken for granted until I couldn’t the last few weeks – my family, my friends who have been here for me through everything…
“YOU GUYS for all of your support, the dogs, all of the amazing memories I have been able to make with my family over the last few years, and my emotions, although I am so emotional it helps me to be loving and the person I am.”
Just days prior, Kate shared a heartbreaking note she had received from one of her step-children, which read: “Pls stop crying I love u.”
Sharing the note to Instagram, the former reality star said: “Just when I thought the screaming baby would drown out the sound of my tears, I get this through the door 😢 asif I wasn’t emotional enough 😢🥰❤️
“To new mums, mums, step mums … and anyone who is struggling in lockdown, I feel you! Sometimes we just need to sneak in our room and have a little cry … even then, because of lockdown, we may have lots of little ears 👂🏽 listening in.”
“A mix of the new baby, lockdown, kids at home and lack of sleep have well and truly got me. I feel like I’m a robot going through the same routine daily, feed baby, wind baby, wait for him to wake and repeat.
“Don’t get me wrong I am blessed to live the life I do; a husband, 4 beautiful kids, 2 dogs (1 that’s still protesting because of baby😑!!) …
“I feel so lucky to have just welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world, some people never get to experience this amazing feeling, but my emotions and anxiety are at an all time high.
“All my coping mechanisms I’ve learnt over the years to keep my anxiety at bay I can’t utilise. A workout, a long walk, some alone time. Everything passes, and I know too this soon shall pass, I’m just in it right now.
“This is all new to me as I never normally talk openly with how I’m feeling on here in the present, I always open up when I’m feeling better or it leaves me feeling really vulnerable…. but your messages made me feel so much better last time and not alone.”
“Now I feel I have a duty to show you the real not so perfect me…. here I am sharing how I’m feeling for anyone else feeling the same.
“I hope how I’m feeling can give you some comfort that you are also not alone. Lots of love 🤍,” Kate concluded the lengthy post.
While Cree is Kate and Rio’s first child together, the former footballer shared his three other children with his late wife Rebecca – Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, 9.
Rebecca sadly died at the age of 34 in 2015, following a battle with breast cancer.