Kate Ferdinand reveals she was nearly trampled at Euro 2020 final as she slams England fans

Kate Ferdinand reveals she was nearly trampled at Euro 2020 final as...

Kate Ferdinand has revealed she was nearly trampled at the Euro 2020 final.

The reality star, who is married to former footballer Rio Ferdinand, attended the England v Italy game with her father and stepchildren on Sunday – but was shocked by the behaviour of spectators.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the 30-year-old shared a selfie with her stepson Lorenz and her father at Wembley Stadium.

She wrote: “Last night I was lucky enough to go to Wembley with Lorenz & my dad.”

“I’ve wanted to watch a football match with the boys for so long; it was well worth the wait. We kept ourselves safe & had so much fun.”

Kate then shared a video of the rowdy crowds at Wembley, as she slammed their shocking behaviour.

She captioned the post: “Although we had fun, we narrowly missed 100s of people storming the gates and bashing down trying to get through the turnstiles, trampling people in their way.”

In another post, Kate continued: “The atmosphere really was amazing, we were all so happy and excited…”

The Essex native then shared a photo of England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who have been subject to racist abuse after they missed penalties at the end of the game.

Kate wrote: “Then to witness and see the racist abuse has just thrown me. How did the atmosphere and attitude change so quickly??”

“I don’t even know where to start, but I just can’t get this situation out of my head. The same fans cheering everyone on are being racist the minute we lose. It’s just disgusting.”

“Proud of the England team, but not proud to be English right now,” she added.