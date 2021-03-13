Kate Ferdinand reveals plans to honour Rio’s late wife Rebecca on Mother’s Day

The former footballer lost his first wife back in 2015

Kate Ferdinand has revealed plans to honour her husband Rio’s late wife Rebecca Ellison on Mother’s Day.

The 29-year-old will celebrate her first Mother’s Day with her son Cree this weekend, but admitted its a tough occasion for their family.

The former TOWIE star is step-mum to Rio’s three kids – Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, 9 – whose mum sadly died back in 2015 following a battle with cancer.

Rio also lost his mother Janice to cancer back in 2017.

Speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous magazine about her plans for Mother’s Day, Kate said they’re keeping things low key.

The reality star said: “It’s a difficult day in our house because the children have lost their mum and Rio’s lost his as well, so I always feel anxious in the lead up to it.”

“We always have a lovely day, but the build-up is hard.”

“I’ll find it hard to celebrate myself as I don’t want to seem insensitive or selfish when Rio and the kids have lost their mums.”

“So we’ll do a family PJs day and have a toast to Rebecca and Janice. And to me as well,” she said.

Rio started dating Kate in late 2016, and they went on to wed in Marmaris, Turkey in September 2019.

The couple have since welcomed their first child together, a son named Cree, who was born in December 2020.