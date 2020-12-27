Kate Ferdinand opens up about her ‘traumatic birth’ – after welcoming newborn son

The former TOWIE star admitted she was "completely wiped out" following the birth

Kate Ferdinand has opened up about her “traumatic birth”, after welcoming her newborn son.

The former TOWIE star and her footballer husband Rio announced the birth of their first child, Cree, on Christmas Eve.

Sharing a photo of her post-baby body as she cradled her son to Instagram, the 29-year-old admitted she was “completely wiped out” following the birth.

She wrote: “Day 11 … What a bubble this is 🤍… We are so obsessed with our little angel Cree. I just seem to stare at him for hours on end 🥰”.

“Seeing the kids and him is literally what dreams are made of, feeling completely overwhelmed 🥺,” she said, referring to her step-children Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, 9.

“I wanted to share this with you. This is me … and let me add this is a much better version of me than the last 10 days.

“After having an emergency c section, and a bit of a traumatic birth I’ve been completely wiped out. The happiness has been overwhelming but so have the tears and emotions.”

“I’ve felt like I can’t do what I’m meant to be doing with Cree as I haven’t been able to change or feed him consistently which has had me feeling all types of guilt, for Cree, Rio & that I can’t be doing what I normally do for the kids.

“It’s a whirlwind I just wasn’t expecting … but at the same time the most perfect whirlwind,” Kate added.

“To be standing up holding my bubba like this is a dream right now 🤍 When we are stripped of all the things we can normally do, the small things become extra special.”

“Feeling so lucky to have my amazing husband and the kids helping me with everything. What an amazing end to a pretty rubbish year 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍

“P.S. for anyone about to give birth, make sure you have a huge stock of big black knickers, the bigger the better 🤣”.