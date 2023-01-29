Kate Ferdinand announces she’s expecting her second child with husband Rio

Kate Ferdinand has announced she’s expecting her second child with her husband Rio.

The former TOWIE star shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday, by debuting her baby bump in a black-and-white video.

She captioned the post: “We’ve been praying for you … 🤍🥹✨”

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, who is expecting her first child with Tommy Fury, commented: “Congratulations Kate 🥺🤍✨”

Michelle Keegan wrote: “Congratulations darling ♥️♥️♥️”, and Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison penned: “Omg babe! Congratulations 😍”

The news comes just six months after Kate announced the loss of her baby at 12 weeks.

Kate and Rio started dating in late 2016, and they went on to wed in Marmaris, Turkey in September 2019.

The couple welcomed their first child together in December the following year – a son named Cree.

Kate is also step-mum to Rio’s three kids – Lorenz, Tate, and Tia – whose mum Rebecca Ellison sadly died back in 2015 following a battle with cancer.