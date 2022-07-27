Kate Ferdinand announces loss of baby at 12 weeks: ‘Absolutely devastated and heartbroken’

Kate Ferdinand has announced the tragic loss of her second child.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, the 31-year-old revealed she and her footballer husband Rio Ferdinand lost their baby at 12 weeks.

Alongside a photo of her in hospital, the Essex native wrote: “The last time I was in this hospital I was having Cree, but this time it was because our baby had no heartbeat in our 12 week scan and I had to have surgery 💔”

Kate continued: “We were so excited & planning a space for our new baby in our family, we just couldn’t wait to share our news with you all, but unfortunately sometimes life just doesn’t go as we plan.”

“So much to say, but somehow I can’t find the words. Absolutely devastated & heartbroken …but couldn’t be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(er) babies coming through the door when we arrived home 💔🙏🏻”

Kate and Rio started dating in late 2016, and they went on to wed in Marmaris, Turkey in September 2019.

The couple welcomed their first child together in December the following year – a son named Cree.

The former TOWIE star is also step-mum to Rio’s three kids – Lorenz, Tate, and Tia – whose mum Rebecca Ellison sadly died back in 2015 following a battle with cancer.