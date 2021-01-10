Kate Ferdinand admits she’s been feeling ‘overwhelmed’ since the birth of her son: ‘I cry often’

The 29-year-old welcomed her first child with husband Rio last month

Kate Ferdinand has admitted she’s been feeling “overwhelmed” since the birth of her son.

The former TOWIE star and her footballer husband Rio announced the birth of their first child together, Cree, on Christmas Eve.

The 29-year-old, who previously described the birth as “traumatic”, shared an update about how she’s coping on her Instagram Stories today.

She wrote: “I am slowly feeling better each day, it’s a gradual recovery and I’m taking it really easy but it’s good to be seeing little improvements daily.”

“I’ve always been super emotional, whatever I’m feeling everyone always knows, I like to wear my heart on my sleeve,” Kate explained.

“Since giving birth, my emotions are still all over the place, I cry often… I feel so happy with our beautiful new addition but often having moments of feeling overwhelmed.

“I don’t know whether I’m coming or going most days,” she added.

Kate recently got candid about her experience giving birth, describing it as “traumatic”.

Sharing a photo with her newborn, the new mum wrote: “After having an emergency c section, and a bit of a traumatic birth I’ve been completely wiped out.

“The happiness has been overwhelming but so have the tears and emotions,” she explained.

“I’ve felt like I can’t do what I’m meant to be doing with Cree as I haven’t been able to change or feed him consistently which has had me feeling all types of guilt, for Cree, Rio & that I can’t be doing what I normally do for the kids.

“It’s a whirlwind I just wasn’t expecting … but at the same time the most perfect whirlwind,” Kate added.

Kate and Rio started dating in late 2016, and went on to wed in Marmaris, Turkey last September.

While this is Kate and Rio’s first child together, the former footballer shared his three other children with his late wife Rebecca – Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, 9.

Rebecca sadly died at the age of 34 in 2015, following a battle with breast cancer.