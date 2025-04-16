Kate Cassidy reveals her ‘chilling’ final conversation with Liam Payne before he died

Kate Cassidy has revealed the chilling final words Liam Payne said to her.

The One Direction singer tragically fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last October, aged just 31.

Speaking to Jay Shetty on the latest episode of his podcast On Purpose, Liam’s girlfriend recalled the last thing he said to her before she left Argentina to fly back to Florida a few days before he died.

She said: “I remember sitting there with him and I was going on and on and on about how much I love him, and he laughed and interrupted me and was like: ‘Kate you’re gonna miss your flight your car is in the driveway.’

Liam then said: “You’re acting like this is the last time you are ever gone see me again.”

Kate explained: “I just laughed back. But to look back in time and know that that was the last time I was ever going see him again is just so chilling.”

However, Kate confessed: “I am so blessed that it was that heartfelt goodbye. Our last goodbye I wouldn’t have wanted it to be any differently.

“I am so glad we had that beautiful time together and I wouldn’t change that.”

During the interview, Kate also shed light on the true extent of Liam’s addiction issues, and struggles with his mental health.

“He would take five steps forward then three steps backwards,” she admitted. “He could better himself but then that switch would just flip where he would wake up in the morning and he felt a certain type of way.”

“It was at times a lot for me and I am not a professional, I never was and I am so young and I really just tried to do everything that I could,” Kate continued.

“One thing people need to realise is that you cannot fix somebody and you cannot cure somebody they can only really do it themselves.

“You can help and support them through the better and worst days but you can’t cure them in addiction and mental health.

“In order to help and care for somebody else you have to remember to care for yourself and I think that’s something at times I was forgetting to do.”

“If he could have chosen to be sober for the rest of his life he would have been,” Kate added.

“I didn’t really understand it at first so I think at the beginning of the relationship I remember being like in my head ‘Oh can’t you just not do that?’ but it’s not as easy as that.

“I finally realised this was something he could not choose. We would have the best day and then something would happen later that night where something would tick in his brain and he wouldn’t be able to help himself.”