Kate Bosworth and Justin Long confirm their engagement after whirlwind romance

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long have confirmed their engagement.

The Hollywood stars, who went public with their romance just over a year ago, sparked engagement rumours when Kate was spotted wearing a diamond ring at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after party last month.

The couple have since confirmed they’re set to walk down the aisle during the latest episode of Justin’s Life is Short podcast.

Speaking on the podcast, Kate gushed: “I thought it was the most romantic and honest and loving proposal.”

Justin revealed that he originally “had a special thing planned around” Kate’s 40th birthday in January, but explained: “Things change, and sometimes they change pretty drastically without any warnings.”

The actress then said they “had just gone through this really hard thing and we had spoken to a therapist.”

“We were trying to move through things at the time and she gave us a really great piece of advice which was, ‘Make sure that you’re pretty consistently asking the other what you need, or asking the other what they need,'” she told listeners.

“I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session and I looked at Justin … I smiled at you, and I said, ‘What do you need?'” she continued.

“And he really looked at me and he said, ‘To spend my life with you.'”

“And I smiled and I said, ‘Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,’ and he said, ‘No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you.'”

Justin added: “It was the easiest … the words just came out, like, so naturally.”

The couple, who enjoyed a secret trip to Ireland last year, met on the set of an unreleased movie in early 2021, and started dating later that year – after Kate separated from her husband Michael Polish.

After wrapping up filming together in May 2021, Kate posted a sweet tribute to Justin on Instagram.

At the time, she wrote: “Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being.”

“THANK YOU for lifting us up… you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya.”

In December 2021, Justin confirmed that he was in a relationship, but didn’t name Kate as his girlfriend until May last year when he appeared on Chelsea Handler’s podcast.

During the episode, the 44-year-old said he wanted to “protect” their relationship.

“There’s something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred,” he confessed.

“I’ve never had anything like this before. I’ve never experienced this, so it’s something I want to protect and keep, you know?”