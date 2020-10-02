Kate Beckinsale reveals she lost a baby at 20 weeks pregnant – as she defends Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy and her husband John Legend announced the loss of their baby boy on Wednesday

Kate Beckinsale has revealed she lost a baby at 20 weeks pregnant, as she spoke out to defend Chrissy Teigen following the death of her baby son.

On Wednesday night, Chrissy and her husband John Legend told fans that their baby boy, who they named Jack, had died following “so many complications”.

Many fans expressed their sadness for the couple, but some criticised the pair for sharing such intimate photos documenting their grief on Instagram.

Defending her famous friend on social media, Kate wrote: “I’ve noticed people criticizing @chrissyteigen for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby.”

“As if there’s some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable.”

“Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks. I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known,” she continued.

“There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture. Your milk comes in, with no one to feed.”

“It can be the loneliest, most soul destroying period of time, particularly if you are not in the position of having an emotionally connected, supportive partner like Chrissy has.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Oct 2, 2020 at 4:16am PDT

“I think it’s an honour to be allowed into another persons grief, especially with a subject like this which so often puts a woman into that hall of mirrors state of life continuing as if the world hasn’t, for you, come to a bloody and terrible halt,” she wrote.

“Sending so much love to the Legend family, but also so much to the women and couples who have kept it quiet and suffered. I know there are so many. Thank you @chrissyteigen for making sure it is abundantly clear how devastating this is, and how life changing it can be without support.”

“Let’s let the grieving decide what’s right for them. Send support or keep quiet . This is a really hard time to bear. Blessings and hugs to all x.”

Chrissy announced the loss of their third child on Wednesday night, just days after she was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

In a devastating Instagram post, the TV personality shared photos of her and John mourning the loss of their son in hospital.

She wrote: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.”

“But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 30, 2020 at 8:58pm PDT

Chrissy continued: “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.”

“But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it,” she added.

After Chrissy confirmed the news, a host of their famous friends shared the condolences online.

