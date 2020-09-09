Kate and Rio Ferdinand share their joy as they reveal their baby’s gender

The couple shared photos from their gender reveal party

Kate and Rio Ferdinand share their joy as they reveal their baby’s...

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have shared their joy as they revealed the gender of their baby.

The couple confirmed their pregnancy back in June – by posting a sweet video of them telling Rio’s kids Lorenz, Tate, and Tia.

Earlier today, the couple took to their Instagram accounts to share photos from their gender reveal party – announcing that their family’s newest addition was going to be a boy.

“👶🏽💙It’s a BOY!!!💙👶🏼,” Rio wrote, “The Boys ruling this house😂”

Sharing the same snaps, which censored out Rio’s three children’s faces for privacy, Kate wrote: “….. it’s a boy 💙💙💙 me and tia are outnumbered 😮🙊🤣”.

Sharing her pregnancy news at the time, Kate shared: “The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier

“Every time I watch this it makes me cry, the best reaction Baby Ferdy we are all so excited to meet you ”

The couple tied the knot in Marmaris, Turkey last September.

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan chats to The 2 Johnnies ahead of their highly anticipated RTÉ series ‘The 2 Johnnies Do America’.

From wanting to duet with Paul Mescal, to how they stay so grounded – the lads open up about their careers to date.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.