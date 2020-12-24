The couple revealed the newborn's unusual name

Kate and Rio Ferdinand confirm the birth of their son

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have confirmed the birth of their son.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together back in June, with reports that Kate gave birth emerging last week.

Confirming the birth today, the former TOWIE shared a sweet snap of her husband and his three children – Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, 9 – doting over the newborn by the Christmas tree.

The 29-year-old wrote: “My whole heart 🤍 Cree Ferdinand … our angel boy we all love you so much 🤍”.

The couple started dating in late 2016, and they went on to wed in Marmaris, Turkey last September.

While this is Kate and Rio’s first child together, the former footballer shared his three other children with his late wife Rebecca.

Rebecca sadly died at the age of 34 in 2015, following a battle with breast cancer.