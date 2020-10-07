Kat Von D reveals she was ‘locked up’ in same boarding school as Paris Hilton

The tattoo artist said her time at the school was "traumatic"

Kat Von D reveals she was ‘locked up’ in same boarding school...

Kat Von D has revealed she was “locked up” in the same boarding school as Paris Hilton.

In her new documentary, This Is Paris, the Hilton heiress claimed she suffered physical and mental abuse when she was sent to Provo Canyon School in Utah as a teenager.

Following the release of Paris’ documentary, Kat Von D has told fans she was sent to the same school aged 15, and experienced the same treatment.

In a video posted on Instagram, the tattoo artist recalled how she was forcefully taken to the institution in the middle of the night.

She explained: “I was sleeping… and the door opens and there are these two big dudes and a pretty athletic-built woman standing at the door telling me to calm down and to get dressed and that we would be leaving.

“And if I didn’t do what they say I would have to choose the hard way, which was getting handcuffed.”

Kat said her time at the school was “the most traumatic six months of my life”, and claimed she witnessed physical and sexual abuse.

Kat captioned the post: “What it’s like to be kidnapped and locked up in an institution. Thank you, @parishilton for giving me the courage to share about being locked up for half a year, without ever seeing the sun, at Provo Canyon School in Utah.”

“I spent those 6 traumatic months of my teenage years, only to leave with major PTSD and other traumas due to the unregulated, unethical and abusive protocols of this ‘school’— and cannot believe this place is STILL OPERATING.”

“Please take a moment to watch @parishilton ‘s documentary #ThisIsParis and follow @breakingcodesilence to see other survivors testimonials and better understand the horrors of the ‘Troubled Teen’ industry, and the damage it causes to not just the kids, but the families. 🖤 #breakingcodesilence,” she added.

Provo Canyon has claimed it is no longer run by the same firm in charge when Kat and Paris were at school.

A statement on their website reads: “Please note that PCS was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to that time.”

“We are committed to providing high-quality care to youth with special, and often complex, emotional, behavioral and psychiatric needs.”

