Karen Koster reveals why she almost quit Ireland AM

Karen Koster has revealed that she almost quit her role on Ireland AM.

The 39-year-old joined the morning show when she was filling in for Ciara Doherty while she was on maternity leave.

Karen admitted that she found the early mornings extremely difficult at first, and she wasn’t sure if she could continue on the Virgin Media show.

“When they first got me in to cover Ciara’s job as the anchor, that was hard; you really had to be on top of news, reading all your newspapers and I was getting up at 4.20am,” she told the RTÉ Guide.

“And after a few weeks of it, I thought ‘I can’t do this any more, I’m going to have to throw in the towel and walk away.'”

“I could not survive those early starts with three young kids in the house.”

“Eve hadn’t even turned one at that stage. I would be dizzy going to collect the kids at the end of the day.”

The Virgin Media host explained that she decided to continue working on the magazine programme after Xposé was axed.

“I knew it was just a maternity cover and that once Ciara was back I could go back to Xpose, but then that was cancelled so I knew I’d have to make it work,” she said.

Karen has been working from home during the Coronavirus pandemic and confessed that she is finding her work life much easier now that her colleague and friend Ciara is back.

“But when Ciara came back, it was much easier for me,” she explained.

“It was almost like I could stop trying to be like she was; she’s so good at her job and she’s naturally a news junkie, whereas I wasn’t.”

“I was probably trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. The job was getting the best of me to be honest and I was horrible than at home with the kids,” she added.

The Irish presenter has three children with her husband John McGuire – 5-year-old Finn, 4-year-old JJ, and Eve, who is 1.

