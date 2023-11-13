Karen Koster announces her departure from The Six O’Clock Show

Karen Koster has announced her departure from The Six O’Clock Show.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the mum-of-three wrote: “Even though I’ve been thinking about this for months, now that I’ve said it on air, it’s all starting to feel real 🫣.”

“I’m finishing up on @sixoclockshow next week for the simple reason that I just need to be home more with my family in the evenings.”

Karen continued: “I have had a ball presenting this show for over two years, and I’ve been so lucky to be surrounded by a wonderful production team, producers, gallery crew and of course my work bestie Greg 😉.”

“Truthfully the only downside to The Six O’Clock show, is that it’s on at 6 O’Clock! And that’s simply a time where I need to be at home, rather than in the studio.”

“But I’ll always be around to mind the mothership should the team need me to jump back into the hotseat.”

“Thank you for tuning in and for all the lovely comments I get when I’m out and about.”

“I’m looking forward to sitting down and watching the show as a fan, just like I did before,” Karen continued.

“But for now, it’s time to hand over the baton and start the next chapter. But not just yet, I’ve a few shows in me still 🙌.”

“Wearing @queensofarchive from @divineboutiquex as styled by @marygreene whose been my wardrobe angel over the last few years 😘.”