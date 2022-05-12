Kardashians producer recalls the moment Khloe Kardashian found out about Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal

The Kardashians executive producer Danielle King has revealed that cameras were rolling when Khloe Kardashian found out about Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal.

Back in January, the NBA star publicly apologised to Khloe after a paternity test proved he fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Speaking to Us Weekly about Khloe’s reaction to the scandal, Danielle said: “Well for that particular moment, my crew was there. We were there to film something else early in the morning and the morning that news broke, we legitimately just happened to be there.”

“We have that moment on camera,” she confirmed.

Danielle said she can understand how viewers may wonder about the crew being there at the exact time the news broke.

She explained: “I know sometimes it’s tough for the audience to kind of grasp like, ‘Oh, did they go back, and did they capture this?’ But there were so many moments that we genuinely captured just because we’re almost always there. There’s almost always a camera going.”

“Our story goes in a completely different direction sometimes. We might be going there to shoot one thing, and then I’m usually like, ‘Oh OK, I didn’t see this coming but here we go.'”

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, Tristan’s paternity scandal hit headlines in December, putting an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

Personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy on December 1, 2021, and insisted Tristan was the father in a paternity lawsuit.

Tristan admitted to having sex with the fitness model on his 30th birthday last March, but questioned whether he was really the father of her baby and requested a paternity test.

Weeks later, the NBA star revealed the results of the paternity test confirmed that he is, in fact, the baby’s father.

Tristan wrote on Instagram in January: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.

Tristan is also father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and three-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe.

New episodes of The Kardashians join Disney+ every Thursday.