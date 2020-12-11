Kardashian-Jenner family sign HUGE deal with streaming service – after announcing the end of KUWTK

The famous family will be back on our screens next year

The Kardashian-Jenner family have signed a huge global content deal with Hulu, just months after they announced the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E!.

The news was confirmed at an investor day for Hulu’s parent company Disney.

According to a press release from the streaming service, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, alongside Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are developing new content which will stream on Hulu in the U.S. and through Star internationally.

Reacting to the news on social media, Kris Jenner tweeted: “Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu.”

The news comes just four months after the famous family announced their decision to step away from Keeping Up With The Kardashians after 20 seasons.

The reality show catapulted the family into international fame, after launching on E! back in 2007.

Announcing the news on Instagram back in September, Kim wrote: “To our amazing fans. It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.”

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” she continued.

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.”

“Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.

“This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” she added.