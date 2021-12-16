Kardashian-Jenner family ask judge to quash Blac Chyna’s latest legal request

The Kardashian-Jenner family are asking a judge to quash subpoenas requested by Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna.

As a February trial looms of Rob’s assault and battery allegations against his former fiancée, she has subpoenaed members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to sit for further depositions as part of her defense strategy.

On December 14th, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s attorneys filed court papers to a Los Angeles judge to quash subpoenas requested by Blac Chyna – whose real name is Angela Renée White.

In court documents obtained by E! News, they argued: “The subpoenas must be quashed because they present an unwarranted annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, and undue burden on the Non-Parties who have already been examined exhaustively by Ms. White in the related matter.”

“Ms. White has no basis for wanting to depose these Non-Parties again on the same issues, other than to harass and burden the Kardashians/Jenners and generate headlines forcing the Non-Parties to file this motion.”

“The court should reject Ms. White’s misuse of the discovery process and quash the subpoenas.”

Lawyers for Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie also argued that their clients are busy with business and professional commitments scheduled months in advance. As a result, it would be “excessively disruptive and burdensome to force their additional depositions to take place on such short notice.” Blac Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani told E! News: “Angela White will respectfully ask the trial court to enforce the deposition subpoenas.” “The Kardashians/Jenners are not above the law. Indeed, even people who run ‘billion-dollar enterprises’ (to quote the Kardashian/Jenner court documents) must comply with valid subpoena powers of California’s superior courts.” Rob, 34, and Chyna, 33, got engaged in in April 2016 following a whirlwind romance. After Chyna fell pregnant, the couple welcomed Dream in November 2016, before they called it quits in February 2017. Rob sued Chyna in September that same year, alleging that she committed domestic violence against him in December 2016 at the home they once shared. In November 2017, Chyna filed a separate action against Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie – alleging that they lied about her assaulting Rob to E! executives to prevent her from obtaining a second season of the former couple’s reality television show Rob & Chyna. According to court documents, Chyna’s attorney deposed the four Kardashian-Jenner members in 2019 and received a combined 25 hours of testimony on the record. This week, the famous family’s lawyers argued that additional depositions will not reasonably lead to “admissible evidence”, and that the testimony would simply repeat their previous testimony and be given more than five years after the alleged incident. They argued that in comparison, the prior depositions were taken in 2019, “years closer to the underlying events in 2016”. They said: “If the Non-Parties’ depositions were relevant to Ms. White’s defense, she would not have waited four years after the suit was filed and weeks before the close of discovery to seek them.” A hearing to address the subpoena request is scheduled for January 7, 2022, and the trial of Rob’s suit is scheduled for February 23, 2022.