Kanye West worries fans by sharing shocking tweet about being ‘murdered’

The rapper addressed his eldest child North in the worrying message

Kanye West has worried fans by sharing a shocking tweet about being “murdered”.

The 43-year-old went on a Twitter rant earlier this week about the music industry, and how he wants to purchase his masters from his record label.

The rapper was then “kicked off” the platform for a few hours, after he violated the site’s rules by sharing the editor of Forbes magazine’s phone number.

After regaining control of his account, Kanye posted a worrying message addressed to his seven-year-old daughter North on Friday night – which was later deleted.

Kanye wrote: “NORTHY I AM GOING TO WAR AND PUTTING MY LIFE ON THE LINE AND IF I AM MURDERED DON’T EVER LET WHITE MEDIA TELL YOU I WASNT A GOOD MAN… WHEN PEOPLE THREATEN TO TAKE YOU OUT OF MY LIFE JUST KNOW I LOVE YOU.”

Kanye shared the tweet alongside a photo of his eldest child giving peace signs to the camera.

On Friday night, Kanye also promised to help Taylor Swift “get her masters back”, despite their ongoing feud.

Kanye tweeted: “I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK.”

“SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND,” he added, referencing Scooter Braun – who purchased Big Machine Records last year, which owns the rights to Taylor’s back catalogue.

Kanye’s latest Twitter rant comes just months after his wife Kim Kardashian confirmed he was in the middle of a serious bipolar episode.

After the rapper sparked concern when he broke down at a presidential campaign rally, and subsequently shared some bizarre statements on Twitter – his wife released a statement addressing his behaviour.

Kim wrote at the time: “As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how complicated and painful it is to understand.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she continued.

“People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions.”

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure being being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.”

“Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

“Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true,” Kim wrote.

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with in times when they need it the most.

“I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.”

“Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding,” she added, before signing off, “With love and gratitude, Kim Kardashian West.”

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.