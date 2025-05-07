Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Kanye West STORMS out of Piers Morgan interview as broadcaster brands him a ‘big baby’

Piers Morgan and Kanye West
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

Kanye West recently stormed out of an interview with Piers Morgan as the broadcaster branded him a “big baby.”

The rapper sat down to talk with Piers on his YouTube show Uncensored after he made headlines with a series of social media rants.

However, shortly after Piers admitted on X that the interview “did not go well.”

Taking to X, Piers wrote: “So, I interviewed Kanye West again today. As I expected, given what I’ve said about him recently, it didn’t last long or go well. This was him right before he stomped off like a big baby.”

During the interview, Kanye took issue with Piers addressing the rapper using the surname West, stating: “I don’t use the term West, you know, the whole drop the slave name idea?”

Piers replied: “Ok so we just call you Ye, yeah?” to which Kanye responded: “Yes sir.”

After asking Kanye, who was joined by social media sensation Sneako, about what he has been up to, the rapper referenced his background and where he was recording the interview from.

He said: “You see that view?… Judge it on the view on the answer how my life is, judge me by the view.”

Piers responded: “The view is Majorca, I’ve been there. It’s a beautiful place, and for all intents and purposes, you seem very relaxed and happy.”

“That is in direct contrast to your public image at the moment, over the last couple of years, led by your ferocious…”

Ye hit back: “But I already disagree, it’s not in contrast, there’s so many people and artists that are championing the idea of someone being able to just express who they really are, and have been able to go through the war of being attacked by the banks, being attacked, you know, by the banks – that’s the best way to put it!”

The rapper accused the host of attempting to undermine him, telling him: “why do all you people in media act like you haven’t played my songs at your weddings or graduations or at funerals. It just shows the hate that you put out for people that put love.”

Piers added in confusion: “What are you talking about? I havent said anything?” to which Ye concluded: “Now you are not taking accountability or responsibility… No sir, this is what you get for now we can, we can circle back when you can count.”

Removing his microphone, the rapper left the interview a little more than two minutes.

The rapper has posted a series of shocking statements online in recent weeks, including claims of an incestuous relationship with his cousin when he was a child.

The 47-year-old has also repeatedly claimed he’s been blocked from seeing his children, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim.

 

Ad
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL