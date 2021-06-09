Kanye West spotted on vacation with rumoured beau Irina Shayk – after splitting from Kim Kardashian

Rumours are rife the pair are an item

Kanye West spotted on vacation with rumoured beau Irina Shayk – after...

Kanye West has been spotted on vacation with his rumoured new beau Irina Shayk, after splitting from Kim Kardashian.

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the rapper can be seen walking alongside the Russian model in Provence, France.

According to the outlet, the rumoured couple are staying at a luxury hotel called Villa La Coste, and the snaps were taken on his 44th birthday.

Kanye was linked to Bradley Cooper’s ex last month, after US gossip page DeuxMoi hinted they might be dating.

After a tipster claimed Kanye is “secretly dating” Irina, the gossip page stated: “After further looking into this, I don’t know if ‘dating’ is the right word, but there is perhaps some interest there.”

The 35-year-old model starred in the music video for Kanye’s song Power back in 2010, and she also modelled his clothing range at Paris Fashion Week in 2012.

Irina shares a daughter named Lea with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper, who she split from in 2019 after four years together.

Meanwhile, Kanye is only recently single after splitting from Kim Kardashian.

Kim filed for divorce from the Chicago native on February 19, after almost seven years of marriage.

The former couple have requested joint legal and physical custody of their four kids – North, 7, Saint 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.