Kanye West spotted on another date with actress Julia Fox

Kanye West has been spotted on another date with actress Julia Fox.

The rapper and the Uncut Gems star stepped out together in New York City on Tuesday night, just days after they enjoyed a romantic dinner date in Miami.

According to TMZ, the pair saw the Broadway production of Slave Play, and then went for dinner at Italian restaurant Carbone.

Kanye is in the midst of a divorce from his wife of seven years Kim Kardashian, while Julia recently split from her husband Peter Artemiev.

A source told Page Six: “They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely. They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”

Kanye’s romance with Julia comes just weeks after he begged his estranged wife Kim to take him back.

The Donda rapper was performing his hit song Runaway at a benefit concert at the LA Memorial Coliseum in November when he called out Kim on-stage.

During the song, the 44-year-old slightly changed the lyrics to sing: “Baby, I need you to run right back to me… more specifically, Kimberly.”

Kim was pictured at the event with their daughter North, and a host of famous faces were also in the audience – including Lizzo, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and Chance the Rapper.

Kanye West singing about Kim Kardashian on the Alternate Runaway Outro 🐐😢🔥 pic.twitter.com/dykSUdTqOl — STRAPPED! (@STRAPPEDEXTRAS8) December 10, 2021

Kim, who recently jetted off on a romantic getaway with her new beau Pete Davidson, officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Just last month, Kanye bought a house across the road from Kim as he reportedly wants to be close to their children.