Kanye West spotted at daughter Chicago’s birthday party amid drama with the Kardashians

Kanye West was spotted at his daughter Chicago’s joint fourth birthday party with her cousin Stormi Webster, amid his recent drama with the Kardashians.

The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, attended the Barbie and L.O.L. Surprise! dolls-themed bash on Saturday afternoon.

Travis Barker’s step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya shared a video of the 44-year-old, who was seen chatting to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner, at the event.

According to E! News, the bash is one of two planned parties for Kim and Kanye’s daughter Chicago, and Ye is set to celebrate the 4-year-old’s birthday at another event later in the day.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February last year, after seven years of marriage.

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Hours before he attended Chicago’s birthday bash, Kanye claimed on an Instagram Live that he “wasn’t allowed to know” where her party was.

He said: “Ya’ll, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was.”

The father-of-four went on to say that someone was “playing games” and that his health has taken a toll due to the family drama.

“I’m just putting this online because I need ya’ll support. I’ve called Kim, texted the nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson], he said he’d ask Khloe, won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now, and that’s going to imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”

Earlier this week, Kanye claimed he was being “kept” from his children in an explosive interview.

Speaking on the Hollywood Unlocked podcast, which is set for release on Monday, the Dona rapper claimed he “couldn’t come inside” Kim’s house on Monday with their daughter North.

He said: “Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from [sic] school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that’s what was not going to happen. But I didn’t want to argue about it.” “So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back. I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, Daddy can’t come see something. Daddy can’t come inside.’ But that hadn’t been defined.”

“My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined.”

Kanye also claimed Pete Davidson, who Kim has been dating since October, was in the house at the time.

“And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to,” he said.

Kim’s divorce lawyer denied Kanye’s claims, telling Page Six: “Mr. West being kept from the children, by security or anyone else, is news to us. Both parties’ priority has always been the children maintaining strong bonds with each of their parents throughout this transition and beyond.”

During the interview, Kanye also addressed the controversy surrounding him buying a house across the street from Kim, amid their ongoing divorce.

The 44-year-old, who is dating actress Julia Fox, said: “Don’t play with my kids, Whoever you all work for, whoever you all think the family is working for, I am telling you right now, don’t play with my children.”

“And it is going to be all legal, it is going to be all legal, baby. You are not going to gaslight me, thinking it is going to be calm like this. But that is what we are not going to play.”

“And this is for all of everybody who has been in a situation like this who didn’t have a voice… I got the house right next to my children.”

Kanye continued: “My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house.”

“[It was] flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids.”

The Chicago native purchased the $4.5 million house, which is across the street from his ex, in December.

