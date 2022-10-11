Kanye West sparks romance rumours with Brazilian model

Kanye West has sparked romance rumours with model Juliana Nalú.

The rapper was spotted leaving celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica with the Brazilian beauty on Saturday night, before they paid a visit to a clothing warehouse.

The pair then headed on a second date night on Sunday, going to a cinema in Hollywood to see Triangle of Sadness.

Juliana hails from Rio de Janeiro, but now lives in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old is signed to multiple modeling agencies, including Mix Models, MGM Models and Elite Model Management, and recently walked in her first Fashion Week show in Milan.

It is not known when she and Kanye met, but they were both in Paris around the same time last week.

Last month, Kanye was linked to Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel.

A source told Entertainment Tonight at the time: “Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new.”

“They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They’ve connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice.”

Prior to this, Kanye dated model Chaney Jones briefly earlier this year, following his split from Uncut Gems star Julia Fox.

The 45-year-old was previously married to reality star Kim Kardashian – who filed for divorce from the rapper last February.

The former couple tied the knot in 2014, and share four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.