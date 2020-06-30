Kanye West shares sweet tribute to wife Kim Kardashian – after she reaches billionaire status

The rapper congratulated his wife on social media

Kanye West shares sweet tribute to wife Kim Kardashian – after she...

Kanye West has shared a touching tribute to his wife Kim Kardashian, after she finally reached billionaire status.

The 39-year-old’s company KKW Beauty was valued at $1 billion this week, after she sold 20% of her business to Coty Inc for $200 million.

After the news hit headlines, Kanye, who was named a billionaire by Forbes magazine back in April, took to Twitter to congratulate his wife.

Sharing a still life image of flowers and vegetables, Kanye wrote: “I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire.”

“You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family,” he continued.

“So blessed this is still life, So I made you this still life.”

“We love you so much,” he added.

Kim’s three-year-old beauty business was valued at $1 billion after Coty Inc bought a 20% stake in the company.

It is set to be a long-term partnership in order to expand the business worldwide.

The news comes after Kim’s younger sister Kylie Jenner sold 51% of her company Kylie Cosmetics to Coty last year for $600 million.

At the time, the 22-year-old was officially declared a billionaire by Forbes, but the magazine later stripped her title after they accused her of inflating her wealth.

