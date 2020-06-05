Kanye West sets up college fund for George Floyd’s young daughter

The rapper has also donated $2 million to support grieving families

Kanye West has set up a college fund for George Floyd’s young daughter Gianna.

George Floyd died in hospital last Monday, after he was pinned to the ground by police officer Derek Chauvin while being arrested for allegedly using a fake $20 note in a shop.

A video of the harrowing incident went viral on social media last week, sparking mass protests across the US.

According to CNN, Kanye has since set up a college fund for George’s six-year-old daughter – and the 529 education plan will fully cover Gianna’s higher education costs.

On top of that, Kanye has donated $2 million in relation to the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor – and has been donating to several black-owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago.

It’s understood he’s also helping cover legal costs for the families of Ahmaud Arbery, who was fatally shot while on a jog in February, and Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in her home back in March.

The news comes after Kanye joined protesters in Chicago on Thursday evening.

In a video shared by NBC Chicago reporter Trina Orlando, the father-of-four wore a face mask and had his hood up, as he walked among a large crowd of demonstrators.

