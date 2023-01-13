Kanye West ‘secretly marries’ Yeezy designer – two months after Kim Kardashian divorce

Kanye West has reportedly “married” Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in a secret ceremony.

According to TMZ, the new couple recently celebrated their love in a private ceremony – just two months after the rapper finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

However, Kanye and Bianca have not yet filed a marriage certificate to make it legal.

It’s understood Bianca has worked as an architectural designer at Kanye’s company Yeezy since November 2020.

On Monday, the pair were also spotted wearing what appear to be wedding bands while having lunch in Beverly Hills.

Insiders have since told TMZ that the ring symbolises Kanye’s commitment to her following the ceremony.

The news comes just weeks after Kanye paid tribute to his new beau by releasing the track Censori Overload, which is a play on her surname.

In the song, Kanye hinted at his plans to remarry as he rapped: “And The Bible said, I can’t have any more sex til marriage.”