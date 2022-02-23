Kanye West samples ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s SNL monologue at Donda 2 show

Kanye West sampled his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s SNL monologue at his Donda 2 listening party.

The rapper hosted a listening party for his upcoming album on Tuesday night at the LoanDepot Park in Miami.

In video footage from the concert, Kim is heard saying over dramatic music: “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

Kayne left out the SKIMs founder’s next line, which was: “When I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

The monologue, which was recorded during Kim’s SNL hosting debut back in October, was used as an intro to Kanye’s new track ‘Sci-Fi’.

During her SNL appearance, Kim also famously locked lips with comedian Pete Davidson as part of an Aladdin skit, and the pair starting dating shortly afterwards.

Kanye appeared to throw shade at Kim’s new man at the Donda 2 show last night, as he performed his new song Eazy, in which he raps about wanting to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass”.

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences”, and Kanye has been publicly fighting to win her back ever since.

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.