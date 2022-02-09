Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian’s Vogue cover shoot with their children

Kanye West has responded to Kim Kardashian’s new Vogue cover shoot with their four children.

The 41-year-old is the magazine’s March cover star, and was joined by kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, for the photo shoot.

After the shoot was published by Vogue on Wednesday, Kanye shared the photos on his Instagram feed, alongside the caption: “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”

In her cover interview with Vogue, Kim briefly mentioned her split from Kanye as she spoke about making herself “happy”.

The reality star explained: “For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good.”

“And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

“My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy.”

The mother-of-four also discussed the importance of being your co-parent’s “biggest cheerleader”, no matter what you’re going through personally.

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’ ” she said.

“Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

The news comes just days after Kanye deleted multiple posts slamming Kim on social media.

The KUWTK star filed for divorce from the rapper in February last year, after seven years of marriage.

On Saturday, Kanye publicly criticised Kim for allowing their eight-year-old daughter North on TikTok.

The Chicago native shared a screenshot of one of North’s TikTok videos on Instagram, and claimed she was being allowed use the app against his will.

The furious father-of-four captioned the post: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?”

Later that day, Kim hit back at her estranged husband’s “constant attacks” in an explosive statement posted on social media.

In a lengthy statement shared on her Instagram Story, the 41-year-old wrote: |Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

“From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she continued.

“I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

In another shocking post shared on Sunday, Kanye claimed Kim accused him of “putting a hit out on her”.

The post, along with his other recent posts about his ex-wife, have since been deleted.

Amid the drama, a source told E! News that Kim “has sat back and always taken the high road to protect the kids as best as she can”.

The insider also said that the SKIMS founder is “doing everything for her kids to give them the most stable and normal life that she can.”

The source added: “She doesn’t appreciate Kanye coming in and tearing her down. She isn’t going to stand for it and she’s not afraid of him. She has put up with so much and she’s done with being nice.”

Kim and Kanye tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.