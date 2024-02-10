Kanye West reignites feud with Taylor Swift following explicit Famous lyric eight years ago

Kanye West has reignited his feud with Taylor Swift following his explicit lyric in hit song Famous eight years ago.

The rapper dropped the singer’s name for a second time in a new song during his Vultures listening experience in NYC on Friday.

Back in 2016, Kanye released a song which included the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b***h famous.”

Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian then got involved, by releasing a series of videos on her Snapchat Story – showing Kanye and Taylor discussing the lyrics over the phone while he was recording the track in the studio.

The songstress was dubbed a “snake” by Kim following the controversy – which led to her being trolled online, causing her to take a break from the limelight.

Years later, it looks like Kim and Kanye didn’t tell the whole truth, as the full 25 minute conversation between Taylor and Kanye has been leaked online.

Basically, the whole phone call leaked, revealing Taylor Swift never consented to being called “that bitch.” She never lied or was a “snake.” She was recorded illegally and manipulated by Kanye West and everyone owes her an apology.https://t.co/nTZXrJo7yS — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) March 21, 2020

In his latest song Carnival, Taylor’s name stands out among a list of controversial figures including accused rapist Bill Cosby and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

“Now I’m Ye Kelly, b***h / Now I’m Bill Cosby, b***h / Now I’m Puff Daddy rich / That’s Me Too rich,” raps Kanye, as per Forbes.

“I mean since Taylor Swift, since I had a Rollie on the wrist / I’m the new Jesus, b***h / I turned water into Kris / This for what they did to Chris / They can’t do s**t with this.”

Kanye West x Playboi Carti x Ty Dolla Sign x Rich The Kid – “Carnival” off Vultures Vol 1 He samples ‘Hell of a Life’ from Dark Fantasy album / Black Sabbath ‘Iron Man’ “I mean since Taylor Swift, since I had the rollie on my wrist” pic.twitter.com/nxu4FagBnR — SOUND (@itsavibe) February 9, 2024

Social media users took to X to comment on the performer dropping the Grammy winner’s name in the new album.

One user wrote, “on today’s episode of ‘controversy,’ kanye mentions taylor in his new album…!”

Another penned, “Here he comes Kanye mentioning taylor swift.”