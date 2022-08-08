Kanye West reacts to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup with shocking post

Kanye West has reacted to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup.

The rapper, who was married to Kim for almost seven years, returned to Instagram on Monday afternoon to share a photo of a fake New York Times front page.

The shocking headline of the fake newspaper read: “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”

Ye also poked fun his ex pal Kid Cudi with the fake NYT, as the subheadline read: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”

This is a reference to Kid Cudi walking off the stage at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami last month, after fans threw objects at him.

Kanye’s post comes just days after it was announced Kim and Pete had split, following a nine-month relationship.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye last February, after almost seven years of marriage.

Months later, the reality star started dating Pete after she hosted Saturday Night Live in October.

After they went public with their romance, Kanye launched a number of scathing social media attacks against Kim and her beau.

The rapper’s online behaviour led to him being suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, and he was also banned from performing at this year’s Grammys.

He also released two music videos which depicted him “burying” animated versions of Pete, who he has continuously referred as ‘Skete’ online.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.