Kanye West promises Kim Kardashian he’s ‘getting help’ after public attacks against her and Pete Davidson

Kanye West has reportedly promised his ex Kim Kardashian that he’s “going away to get help”, following his very public attacks against her and Pete Davidson.

Over the past two months, the rapper has launched a number of scathing social media attacks on his ex Kim and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kanye’s online behaviour led to him being suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, and he’s also been banned from performing at this year’s Grammys.

The 44-year-old has been noticeably quiet on social media over the past few days, and a source has since told Page Six that Kanye has promised to stop posting “inflammatory social media statements”.

A source close to the Kardashians said: “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

The insider added that it wasn’t clear if Kanye planned to go into a treatment facility.

A rep for Kanye also told the publication: “At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children.”

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

The reality star is now dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, who she’s been seeing since October, and Kanye has struck up a romance with model Chaney Jones.

The news comes after Kim and Kanye reunited for their son Saint’s football game earlier this week.

The former couple were joined by their eight-year-old daughter North, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm, 2, as they cheered six-year-old Saint on from the sidelines.

In photos published by MailOnline, Kanye was seen filming his son as he played, while Kim watched on while sitting on a fold-up chair.

During her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim spoke about taking the “high road” when it comes to dealing with her ex, and admitted she was trying her best to “ignore” his online attacks.

After Ellen commended the reality star for the way she “protects” Kanye, despite his constant public attacks, the SKIMS founder said: “Thank you.”

“I think that’s just who I am and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship,” she continued, referencing her mother Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardashian.

“So I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best.”

“So, I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever’s best for the kids,” she added. “Take the high road.”