The rapper is set to release his new album Donda any day now

Kanye West name drops his ex Kim Kardashian in new song

Kanye West has named dropped his ex Kim Kardashian in a brand new song.

The rapper debuted the record at a second listening party for his new album Donda in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday night.

Despite their ongoing divorce, Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian showed her support by attending the event with their four children.

The reality star matched her rapper ex by wearing a custom black outfit by Balenciaga, which featured a mask that covered her entire face.

While Kim and their kids sat in the crowd, Kanye played his new 90-minute album for an audience of almost 70,000.

In one of his new songs, called I’m Not Okay, Kanye name-checked his soon to be ex-wife Kim.

In the song, he repeatedly raps: “Kim K, I’m not OK.”

Another song called Love ­Unconditionally also seemed to reference Kim’s attendance at the listening party.

In the song, he raps: “Time and space is a ­luxury but you came here to show that you’re still in love with me.”

The song also features the voice of his late mother Donda, who can be heard saying: “No matter what you never abandon your family.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye back in February, after almost seven years of marriage.

The couple share four children together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.