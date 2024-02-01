Kanye West launches social media frenzy as he takes aim at designer he claims mocked Yeezy sock shoes

Kanye West has launched a social media frenzy as he took aim at a designer who he claimed mocked the latest Yeezy drop- the Pod Socks.

The shoes which have been made available to pre-order at $200 have been ridiculed online for their appearance.

This design marks the rapper’s first independent release from Adidas after the company cut ties with him in 2022 following his anti semitic comments.

The 46-year-old wiped his Instagram account of all posts and then hours later shared a screenshot to his story of a DM he had been sent by designer Brittany Pierone.

The father-of-four claimed the founder of Proof Of Concept had mocked his latest design after she posted a photo of herself wearing the Yeezy Pod Socks in the wrong size.

The lighthearted picture which was posted in jest made it seem like the sock shoes were clownishly sized, however, Kanye didn’t appreciate the humour.

In the screenshot of the messages posted by Kanye, he said: “What the f***k is wrong with you. Don’t play with me like that. What adidas paid you to post that photo.”

“I’ve put so much work into every product and when I’m independent this is what you wanna post.”

Referencing a brazen reporter who had recently asked him if he was “controlling” his wife Bianca Censori, he added: “You worse than the TMZ lady.”

Offering the designer some advice, he continued: “Get a size one. Don’t play with me like that. It ain’t funny. I worked for a year on these and put them out myself.”

He also launched a few claims and said: “Jordan wanted to do his own brand and Nike threatened Footlocker to pull all they shoes out the stores”

“Adidas copied all my s**t and treated me like s**t. adidas is suing me for 4 billion dollars and selling my shoes without paying me and they said I misused the marketing fund when I am the marketing.”

“That’s why they sent me the money in the first place. You have no idea how much work. I’ve put in to everything we do.”

Bianca then responded to the rapper and explained her post had been reshared with an alternate caption, insisting to Kanye that she found the product “beautiful.”

Bianca wrote back: “I see that it was reposted, with an alternate caption to my original post..they are a beautiful product. 🙂”

Happy with her response the American Boy rapper thanked her for her support and explained: “I put everything on the line and we’re building everything from scratch. Your support is really appreciated.”

In 2022 Adidas ended their major partnership with Kanye over his antisemetic statements and discontinued the rapper’s line of Yeezy shoes.

In a statement at that time, Adidas said it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech, his [Kanye’s] recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”