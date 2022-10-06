Kanye West hits out at Hailey and Justin Bieber in latest Instagram rant

Kanye West has hit out at Hailey and Justin Bieber in his latest Instagram rant.

The rapper is facing backlash from a host of major celebs following his controversial Yeezy SZN 9 runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

The 45-year-old shocked fans by arriving at the show in a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt, and later came under fire for comments he made about Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Amid the drama, Hailey Bieber showed her support for Gabriella, writing on her Instagram Stories: “My respect for you runs deep my friend!”

“To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. The most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic.”

Kanye later took to his Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of an E! News article discussing the model’s support for the stylist with the caption: Wait Am I canceled again??? Justin please let me know.”

He also wrote in a lengthy Instagram post: “Justin get your girl before I get mad.”

The full post read: “I wanna just let everybody know there was also some fashion this week also. There was a major thing called fashion week which really last a month and there were some very well done crazy overpriced clothes being shown.”

“It wasn’t just about my paradigm shifting T shirt. Just kidding my tee s*** on every body’s showssss nothing happened but my t shirt,’ further adding, ‘remember my one t shirt took alllll the attention.”

“Because you’re all f***** programmed sheep aaaaaand those boots gab was wearing were f***** traaaasssh. But I’m sure John Legend still wants a pair. And Justin get your girl before I get mad.”

It comes after Gigi Hadid branded Kanye “a bully” following comments he made about Gabriella.

After the Vogue contributing editor slammed the Gold Digger rapper for his “incredibly irresponsible and dangerous” White Lives Matter shirt, Ye shared a photo of Gabriella and slammed her style.

He captioned the since-deleted post: “This is not a fashion person.”

In a separate post, the father-of-four zoomed in on Gabriella’s boots and wrote: “I KNOOOOOW ANNA HAAAATES THESE BOOTS,” referring to Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour.

Gigi commented under the post: “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your s**t she might be the only person that could save u.”

“As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”