Kanye West goes Instagram official with Kim Kardashian look-alike girlfriend

Kanye West has gone Instagram official with his new Kim Kardashian look-alike girlfriend.

The rapper has been spotted on a number of dates with model Chaney Jones in recent weeks, following his split from Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

Chaney, 24, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share a selfie with her new beau.

The influencer posed in a pair of black sunglasses and a black cami top, sporting a similar look to Kanye’s ex-wife Kim.

Kim, who is now dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chaney Jones (@chaneyjonesssss)

Kim requested the immediate termination of her marriage to Kanye in December, despite his very public pleas to win her back.

In legal documents obtained by the PA news agency, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star said her marriage to the Chicago native has “irretrievably” broken down.

The KKW Beauty founder said there would be “no prejudice” to her ex-husband if the marriage was dissolved “immediately” and that both parties deserved the “opportunity to build new lives”.

She said: “I submit this declaration in support of my request for an order bifurcating and terminating the status of my marriage to respondent, Kanye West.”

“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between (Kanye) and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.”

“There will be no prejudice to (Kanye) if our marriage is immediately dissolved, especially given the fact that throughout our marriage, we adhered to the terms of our premarital agreement and maintained the separate property character of our assets.”

The SKIMS founder continued: “I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with (Kanye) since I filed for divorce in February 2021. I have requested several times that (Kanye) agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. (Kanye) has not responded to my request.”

“(Kanye) and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”