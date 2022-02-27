Kanye West files to have his social media posts deemed inadmissible in Kim Kardashian legal battle

In her court filing, Kim wrote in a personal declaration: “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so.”

“Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

“I believe that the Court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

“While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not.”

“I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives,” the SKIMS founder added.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye last February, before requesting to be declared legally single in December. A hearing for her request is set for March 2.

The news comes after Kim recently hit back at her estranged husband’s “constant attacks” in an explosive statement shared on social media.

After the rapper publicly slammed Kim for allowing their eight-year-old daughter North on TikTok, the reality star decided enough was enough.

In a lengthy statement shared on her Instagram Story, the 41-year-old wrote: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

“From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

“I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably,” she added.

Kim requested the immediate termination of her marriage to Kanye in December, despite his very public pleas to win her back.

In legal documents obtained by the PA news agency, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star said her marriage to the Chicago native has “irretrievably” broken down.

The KKW Beauty founder said there would be “no prejudice” to her ex-husband if the marriage was dissolved “immediately” and that both parties deserved the “opportunity to build new lives”.

She said: “I submit this declaration in support of my request for an order bifurcating and terminating the status of my marriage to respondent, Kanye West.”

“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between (Kanye) and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.”

“There will be no prejudice to (Kanye) if our marriage is immediately dissolved, especially given the fact that throughout our marriage, we adhered to the terms of our premarital agreement and maintained the separate property character of our assets.”

“I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with (Kanye) since I filed for divorce in February 2021. I have requested several times that (Kanye) agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. (Kanye) has not responded to my request.”

“(Kanye) and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”

Kim, who is now dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.