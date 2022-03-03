Kanye West faces major backlash for ‘disturbing’ new music video in which he ‘buries Pete Davidson alive’

Kanye West has come under fire for his “disturbing” new music video in which he “buries Pete Davidson alive”.

The rapper released the music video to his track ‘Eazy’ on Wednesday, a song that addresses his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s romance with the SNL comedian.

In the song, Ye raps: “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

In the music video, the 44-year-old can be seen dragging a tied-up body with a bag over its head.

Kanye takes the bag off and reveals a claymation version of Pete is underneath it.

At the end of the video, the words: “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE’S FINE” appear on screen.

Taking to Twitter to react to the video, one viewer wrote: “Have u guys seen the eazy kanye west music video it is disturbing. i hope pete has a lot of security guards cos he needs extra at this point.”

Another tweeted: “Oh my God! Kanye west release a video which show He Buries Pete Davidson Alive, Kanye west video is actually disturbing, pete Davidson needs to sue and file a restraining order.”

A third person wrote: “wow @kanyewest, obsessed much? Poor Pete. Needs a restraining order @KimKardashian,” while a fourth added: “Disturbing. Where is the intervention, before this goes horribly, horribly wrong?”

kanye burying pete alive in his music video is so fucking disturbing he needs actual help. — sam🍅!! (@i69pete) March 3, 2022

That Kanye video is disturbing. Someone needs to step in and say enough is enough, he needs profession support and to be away from the internet — kath (@kyIiesracing) March 2, 2022

That kanye video is so disturbing. — Bruno Flawless✨ (@Brunoflawless2) March 3, 2022

The music video was released on the same day Kim was granted her request to be declared legally single amid her divorce from Kanye.

A judge made the ruling at a court in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and the decision also means Kim can officially drop West from her last name.

The 41-year-old filed for bifurcation in December, ten months after she filed for divorce from her rapper husband.

In legal documents obtained by the PA news agency, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star stated: “I submit this declaration in support of my request for an order bifurcating and terminating the status of my marriage to respondent, Kanye West.”

“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between (Kanye) and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.”

“There will be no prejudice to (Kanye) if our marriage is immediately dissolved, especially given the fact that throughout our marriage, we adhered to the terms of our premarital agreement and maintained the separate property character of our assets.”

“I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with (Kanye) since I filed for divorce in February 2021. I have requested several times that (Kanye) agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. (Kanye) has not responded to my request.”

“(Kanye) and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”

In response to Kim’s petition in the Superior Court of California earlier this month, Kanye said he would only agree to the plan if certain conditions were put in place.

However, the 44-year-old seemed to change his tune this week when he told Hollywood Unlocked: “I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention into our beautiful children.”

Kim, who has been dating Pete since late last year, officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.