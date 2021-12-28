Kanye West buys house across the road from Kim Kardashian amid their divorce

Kanye West has bought a property across the street from Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills home.

A source told E! News that the rapper, who shares four children with the KUWTK star, “plans to tear [the current residence] down and rebuild.”

The insider explained: “It made perfect sense for him to have a place near the kids. He scooped it up right when it hit the market in early December and the escrow closed right before Christmas.”

According to the source, the Calabasas property sits on a 1-acre lot that is “perfect to be developed into whatever he dreams up.”

“It will take time to get permits and plans and he won’t be able to live there for awhile. But he is excited about it and so are the kids,” the insider added.

According to Dirt, Kanye has been living in a Malibu beach home he purchased in September 2021.

Kim is the full owner of the Hidden Hills mansion that she and Kanye bought in 2014.

According to court documents obtained by E! News in October, the KKW Beauty founder paid her ex-husband $23 million for the home after they split, with $20 million covering the property itself and $3 million for the contents inside.

Kim, who is now dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The pair tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.